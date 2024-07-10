Mercedes Mone has been part of the All Elite Wrestling family since March after debuting on AEW Dynamite during the very first edition of Big Business. As expected, the company is utilizing her full star power to make things right in the AEW Women’s division. In return, she’s also working hard to make the most of her tenure with the company.

As admitted by the former WWE Superstar, she’s extremely grateful about working in All Elite Wrestling possessed by Tony Khan and one of the reasons is that the owner of the company proved to be so much helpful to her in a personal crisis.

Tony Khan helped Mercedes Mone during her brother’s health crisis

Speaking in her newsletter, Mercedes Mone went into detail about her brother’s well-being which was disoriented in recent times. Amid health concerns, he needed to be rushed to hospital. Immediate service was provided by Mone’s friends, Mojo and Samurai del Sol but to make her reach the spot, Tony proved to be helpful.

“Tony said he would help. He took me back on his jet headed to Jacksonville and made it a point to stop in Orlando. No lie, I’m actually crying tears of joy and gratitude as I write this,” Mercedes Mone recalled that Tony’s help came without any hesitation.

“I’m so blessed and grateful to be working at a company like AEW and to have a leader whose motto is “family first’. And I think that truly goes to show how much love and support is around us, even when we least expect it.”

Mercedes Mone’s arrival in AEW has restructured the landscape of the promotion and the women’s roster. Tony Khan is solely responsible for securing a star power like her under her banner and he is fully taking care of the talent to ensure her well-being alongside her family. This certainly indicates why the former WWE Women’s Champion is happy to be in AEW.

Back in Japan, last year, Mercedes Mone was earmarked to win the New Japan Strong Title. Unfortunately, the plans never came to fruition as she sustained an injury and never got to win the tournament for the title. Coming to AEW, she defeated Willow Nightingale in her debut match at AEW Double or Nothing to quickly become the TBS Champion.