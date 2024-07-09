Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks during her tenure in the WWE rose to prominence in terms of stardom. But apart from being a wrestler, she always had the aspiration to be known as a global star power having a mark left in different sports entertainment genres. Back in the day, she got to act in ‘The Mandalorian’ web series a few years ago while being in the WWE.

But the fact is that with Vince McMahon controlling things in the company in those days, WWE had numerous restrictions over their talents doing third-party projects and Mercedes Mone was no different. This is one of the reasons for her frustrations with the company which eventually caused a walk-out on a live episode of Raw with Naomi in May 2022.

“That’s What I Would Be Doing,” Kelly Kelly Impressed With Current WWE Smackdown Star

While speaking to WFAN, Mercedes Mone was asked if WWE was putting any restrictions on her due to her contract with them. She admitted that the filming process of ‘The Mandalorian’ was a struggle with WWE as she wasn’t easily allowed to secure a significant time-off frame to go through it.

On the flip side, AEW President Tony Khan assured Mercedes Mone assured that a private jet for travel between LA filming and AEW shows, would be available for her,

“Oh yes, oh yes. And that’s definitely a big reason why I came to AEW. Even doing ‘The Mandalorian’ was like pulling teeth with WWE to get time off to film that show. So, um, Tony said, ‘Whatever I need, if I need that private jet to go from filming in LA to coming for shows, then it’s available for me.’”

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Returns And Goes After Liv Morgan On July 8 Episode

Mercedes Mone denied to talk about her 2022 WWE exit

Back in May 2022, Mercedes Mone, known as Sasha Banks was the reigning WWE women’s tag team champion along with Naomi. But then she left the company amidst creative differences with Vince McMahon. This move also led to the two suffering indefinite suspension and eventual departure. Upon getting asked about the incident, she had the following to say,

“For so many years, everyone wants the tea on that drama. You’re not going to get it unless you buy the book maybe ten years later,” she said.

Moving in the conversation Mercedes Mone reflected on becoming The CEO from being a “Legit Boss” in an evolution where she can be in charge of her own life. She described the WWE exit as a pivotal moment where stand up for herself. This decision further led her to become one of the highest-paid women in wrestling history and a champion in All Elite Wrestling.