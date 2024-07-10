It’s almost been two weeks since Mercedes Mone became a dual champion and she will still be in celebratory mood at AEW Dynamite. At the annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, the dual championship win around which we were originally supposed to receive a dual victory toast, last week. But that segment was canceled and then re-inserted into this week’s episode.

As confirmed on social media, Mercedes Mone will be hosting a “double championship victory toast” on AEW Dynamite, this week. This comes after the AEW TBS Championship became a double champion by winning the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship from Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match at Forbidden Door PPV, last month.

As Mone was celebrating her title win in the ring, Dr. Britt Baker hit the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York to start a feud that’s likely to continue on AEW Dynamite over the next few weeks. This is the reason why Mone confronted Baker in the ring instead of throwing a celebration, last week. During that face-off, Baker also challenged Mone to a match for the titles at All In but that was denied.

Meanwhile, Baker is coming off a long hiatus on AEW Dynamite caused by herniated discs, a torn hip labrum, and mental emptiness that further led to being diagnosed with a transient ischemic attack (a mini-stroke). Being medically cleared to compete, she is vying for this dream match against Mone that’s been under speculation since Forbidden Door.

Speaking of the latest bygone PPV, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland successfully retained the world title against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door and this week he will return to AEW Dynamite has been confirmed to scout his next opponent that will be decided through the final match of Men’s Owen Hart cup tournament.

AEW Dynamite July 10 episode match card

The July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite takes place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page (Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest enforcer)

– Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

– AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland appears

– Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

– Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC

– TBS Champion & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone holds a double championship victory toast

– Will Ospreay promo