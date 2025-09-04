Since coming out of the WWE scene, willing to have a change in career, Mercedes Mone has gone on to become one of the top female stars in the world of professional wrestling. Starting her time in the AEW as the reigning TBS Champion, she went on to enlarge her collection with seven more belts at a time, across a variety of promotions and in different countries.

Upon spending well over a year in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone only suffered one singles loss on TV, which came against Toni Storm at All In Texas over the Women’s World Championship. With many fans criticizing her win-loss record, the top AEW star has absolutely no patience for anyone’s hatred. As stated on social media, she had also made it clear she couldn’t care less what the toxic fans have to say.

Admittedly, Mercedes Mone was always keen on building a unique wrestling journey of her own to carve a future for the female athletes. During a special guest on MVP and Dwayne Swayze’s Marking Out podcast, she further reiterated her quest to achieve more in wrestling, something that’s been a passion for her since her childhood.

AEW’s Mercedes Mone Becomes 9 Belts Mone With Another Championship Win

Mercedes Mone wanted to change the definition of a female wrestler

During the interview, Mercedes Mone mentioned that since she was 10 years old, she wanted to become a professional wrestler. Given how the female performers were underrated at the time, her mother was skeptical about her dream, especially after watching how the Divas were treated in WWE. Being a pioneer, the former-Sasha Banks wanted to change the definition of the term Diva in professional wrestling.

“I knew wrestling was my calling, my sole purpose, my everything. And I always told my mom I wanted to be a pro wrestler, and then I would watch it with her, and she’d be like, ‘That’s what you want to do?’” Mercedes Mone recalled watching wrestling product with her mother.

“She’d watch the bra ‘n’ panties matches with me and the mud fight. She goes, ‘That’s what you want to do?…’ I’m like, ‘No, Mom, not that. Watch the next match. Watch Eddie Guerrero. I want to do that, but the female form.’” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Having tons of admiration for Eddie Guerrero, Mercedes Mone brought back her style of wrestling while being with the WWE as Sasha Banks, as she already became a multi-time women’s champion in the company. Entering the AEW-scenario allowed her to receive more freedom in the creative perspective as she could hold eight belts, simultaneously to become “Eight Belts Mone.”