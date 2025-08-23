Irrespective of her failure in winning the AEW women’s world title at the biggest pay-per-view of the year, Mercedes Mone’s success rate in title matches keeps increasing. As of last night, the current AEW Superstar has seven titles from different promotions around the world, alongside two belts from All Elite Wrestling.

At Revolution Pro Wrestling’s Global Wars UK event in London on Friday night, Mercedes Mone defeated Emersyn Jayne to win the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship. It was a title vs. title match where the AEW star’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship was successfully retained as she used her Statement Maker submission to tap out Jayne for the win.

Mercedes Mone just won her 9th title at RevPro today! Thoughts???? pic.twitter.com/51Z6iYnmmj — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) August 22, 2025

That being said, Mercedes Mone has added a new championship around her waist, the overall ninth belt of her collection, and thus became 9 Belts Mone. A photo surfaced of the top AEW star with all her belts, clicked by Beyond Gorilla – Robyn Goding. This latest title held by her belongs to Discovery Wrestling, which is a Scottish indie promotion based in Edinburgh.

Mercedes Moné is now 9 Belts Moné. (📸: @BeyondGorilla_) pic.twitter.com/UfKU1d5owM — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 22, 2025

List of nine championships held by Mercedes Mone

– AEW TBS Championship

– Women’s Owen Hart Cup Championship

– CMLL Women’s Championship

– RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship (merged with SWE’s Queen of Southside Championship)

– EWA Women’s Championship

– BestYa Women’s Championship

– PTW Women’s Championship

– Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship

Mercedes Moné in 2025 🇺🇸 TBS Champion

🇯🇵 NJPW Strong Women’s Champion

🇲🇽 CMLL World Women’s Champion

🇬🇧 Undisputed British Women’s Champion

🇨🇦 Owen Hart Cup

🇦🇹 EWA Women’s Champion

🇵🇱 PTW Women’s Champion

🇮🇹 BestYa Women’s Champion

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 DW Women’s Champion Global Revolution 🔥 pic.twitter.com/39ves49kvd — . (@IovelsX) August 22, 2025

After last night, Mercedes Mone has now gone through three successful defenses of RevPro’s Undisputed British Women’s Championship since winning the title this past January. It’s worth noting that seven are active championships around her waist, with Owen Hart and Queen of Southside titles being non-functional.

This weekend at Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone is set to defend the TBS Championship in a four-way match against AEW’s Alex Windsor, CMLL’s Persephone, vs. STARDOM’s Bozilla. Before the PPV outing, the multi-championship holder still has one more match remaining as she’ll be teaming up with Kanji & Dani Luna against Windsor, Safire Reed & Nina Samuels at RevPro’s 13th anniversary show on Saturday.

Previously, Mercedes Mone failed to win the AEW Women’s World Championship from “Timeless” Toni Storm at All In: Texas, but that loss didn’t lead her into a downward spiral.