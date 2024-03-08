Mercedes Mone Remembers Her Iconic Sasha Banks Character From WWE

It’s been a long time since we have seen Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks in the WWE and chances are zero to see her back in her once stomping grounds. In the beginning of 2024, there have been some rumblings over returning to the company for the Women’s Rumble Match but now it’s almost certain that she’s heading to All Elite Wrestling and it’s happening, next week.

As confirmed by AEW President, Tony Khan a few weeks ago, All Elite Wrestling will host the much-anticipated Big Business Dynamite episode next Wednesday night March 13 at the iconic TD Garden in Boston. Since this is the home city for Mercedes Mone in WWE, people do think that this will be a perfect stage for her to walk into the company that could offer so much more to the talented wrestler who also has mainstream fame by her side.

Ahead of that rumored debut in AEW, Mercedes Mone decided to revisit her career in the WWE where she used to play the character of Sasha Banks. It was back in May 2022 that she left the global promotion by walking out of it with Naomi. She was reportedly frustrated over her position in the women’s division due to creative differences with the Vince McMahon management.

It was during her recent appearance at the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast that Mercedes Mone addressed the situation and noted that it was not easy to walk out of the WWE like that,

“It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life, hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life but it’s the most proudest, it’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of — & more.”

Mercedes Mone feels proud for making a tough decision with WWE

Mercedes Mone further commented on the controversies surrounding that departure despite being a top WWE Superstar on a live episode of Monday Night Raw. While many opposed the idea of that walk-out, the former WWE Women’s Champion seemed to be proud of herself for making such a bold decision,

“That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were. I just know that everybody acted like they were in the room, or work there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what said…but all I know is that I handled it like a CEO.”

Despite how things unfolded between Mercedes Mone and the WWE, it was further clarified that the Vince McMahon-owned promotion essentially provided her with a big break, and for that, she will always be thankful to them. Also, her global fanbase was also credited for her past success.