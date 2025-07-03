This week turned out to be pretty historic for All Elite Wrestling and the most high-profile female wrestler of the company, Mercedes Mone. While performing in one of the marquee matches for the landmark episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS Network, the top AEW wrestler also successfully defended her first captured title on the show.

On the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Mina Shirakawa to retain the TBS Women’s Championship. This one also marked the 1000th match of the celebrity professional wrestler in the circuit, who is now carrying five separate belts with her, while coming for the sixth one, that’s the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Mercedes Mone scores a win in the 1000th match of her career on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa exchanged submissions soon after the match began on Dynamite, with Shirakawa’s Figure Four Leglock causing notable damage to the champion. With Toni Storm watching her All In opponent from outside the ring, the fight spilled onto the floor. Shirakawa scored several blows on the outside, while the CEO staged a comeback with a Meteora.

Shirakawa came back to the contest, targeting Mercedes Mone’s hurt knee with another Figure Four, but a rope break saved the match for the champion. A stiff roundhouse kick to the back of her opponent’s neck led Shirakawa to hit a Glamorous Driver for a near fall. However, the TBS Champion responded with two brutal Lungblowers and was able to secure the pinfall win with an inside cradle.

Shirakawa couldn’t believe the match outcome and gave a cry that led Storm to rush toward the ring to confront the match winner, who wasn’t willing to share the ring with Shirakawa and Storm anymore. Rather, she rushed outside the ring after downing Storm and started licking a ringside cake, made in honor of her 1000th match.

With this win, Mercedes Mone is set to continue her AEW TBS Championship reign, which has currently extended over 400 days since winning at last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in her first-ever match in All Elite Wrestling. Five-belts Mone is also set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship in just 10 days at All In: Texas, next weekend.