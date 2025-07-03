The stakes are high for the potential main event match of AEW All In Texas 2025, which will now take place under a stipulation. AEW World title match between champion Jon Moxley and Adam Hangman Page at the pay-per-view will now be a Texas Death Match, meaning it will be contested under No-DQ rules.

Page opened the AEW Dynamite 300th episode by issuing the challenge to Moxley after last Wednesday’s incident when Page was choked out by a chain by Moxley’s Death Riders cohorts. This week, he said to bring on The Elite and Death Riders or give him a Texas Death Match at AEW All In Texas 2025.

Moxley came out, and initially, he wasn’t interested in the match, challenging Page’s manhood and claiming that the challenger was going to lose, anyway. The two then started brawling before Page pulled out a fork, willing to give us a preview of what to expect at AEW All In Texas 2025.

The Death Riders – Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and Claudio Castagnoli then came out and attacked Page. Page called out Castagnoli as a b*tch after the attack while The Opps backed Page up, making Death Riders go away from the ring.

Marina attempted to strike Page with the briefcase containing the AEW World Title, but Page caught it and took out Marina with the Buckshot Lariat. This was when Moxley accepted Page’s challenge and confirmed that their title match at AEW All In Texas 2025 will now be a Texas Death Match.

AEW All In Texas 2025 PPV Match Card

The biggest pay-per-view of 2025 from All Elite Wrestling will be AEW All In Texas 2025, scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, July 12 at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it’s happening with the below-given match card,

– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match

– AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

– Winner-take-all match for AEW Unified Championship at AEW All In Texas 2025: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. International Champion Kenny Omega

– AEW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defend against JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

– Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Young Bucks (Matthews & Nicholas Jackson): EVP titles vs. one year of Ospreay/Strickland each challenging for World title

– Men’s Casino Gauntlet match

– Women’s Casino Gauntlet match