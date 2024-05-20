More than two months ago, Mercedes Mone joined All Elite Wrestling to make headlines in the world of professional wrestling. Since then she is yet to make her in-ring debut in the company which is set for this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Due to the huge gap between the two instances, the hype could have lessened but the former WWE Superstar is hopeful about making a stunning debut.

The likes of Eric Bischoff have been very critical of the usage of Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling and that her stock continues to be reduced in every way as doing promos and featuring in segments won’t help her in the long run.

However, the former Sasha Banks took to her Instagram and uploaded a video addressing her haters. She admittedly couldn’t care less about what they have to say as the caption stated the following,

“Just a little PSA from the #CEO 😌 See you in the ring at Double or Nothing! 👊”

“A Legend. An Icon. A Powerhouse,” WWE’s Sasha Banks Character Praised Over-And-Out

Mercedes Mone’s booking drew criticism in All Elite Wrestling

The addition of Mercedes Mone to AEW was supposed to be a big move to change the landscape of the promotion. As a prominent figure in the history of women’s wrestling, this joining was thought to have produced a significant move in the company. With those such moments yet to be seen around her, a veteran like Eric Bischoff shared his criticism toward the former champion’s booking in AEW,

“You give me a f**king iPhone and a flashlight, and I will produce an interview with Swerve Strickland — and I’ve never talked to the man, much less know what he’s capable of delivering. But I swear to god, you give me a f**king iPhone and a flashlight and I’ll produce a that would have blown Mercedes out of the out of the building. She was f**king horrible. Horrible.”

It was on the April 3 episode of AEW Dynamite that Mercedes Mone announced that whoever walks out of the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view as the AEW TBS champion will have to face her for the title at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Willow Nightingale had the title around her shoulder and thus a rivalry from Japan was renewed in All Elite Wrestling over the past several weeks.