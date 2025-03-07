After waiting for several years, Michelle McCool is finally getting the flowers for her contributions to the sports entertainment circuit, namely WWE. For being a cornerstone figure in the formerly known WWE Divas-section, she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the Wrestlemania 41 weekend.

That’s not the only good news for Michelle McCool as she is reportedly receiving another role to be around the WWE even after the induction ceremony. It appears that A&E is happy with how the latest WWE LFG TV show has performed. With the platform willing to bring back the show, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer has now been roped in for the next edition.

A Wednesday report from Deadline revealed the competition series, currently featuring Mickie James and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Bully Ray, and The Undertaker as coached for up-and-coming wrestlers, recently got renewed for a second season, along with another A&E series named WWE’s Greatest Moments. There a big change in the lineup, however, the future WWE Hall of Famer, and wife of Undertaker, Michelle McCool will be replacing Mickie James.

The Undertaker wanted Michelle McCool to be on the WWE LFG lineup

Fightful Select has reported in this regard and stated that those within A&E’s production team for LFG are claiming that The Undertaker was the one “instrumental” behind getting Michelle McCool this job. In fact, her presence might turn out to be very important regarding the show’s future, as Taker was said to be “open to continuing the show if McCool was involved.”

This has been a clear indication that Taker may haven’t returned for a second season if Michelle McCool wasn’t brought on board, and that the show could have ended without his involvement but that’s not the case. James now appears to be the odd person in the situation but for the time being, it’s not confirmed whether she will be needed or be replaced.

A WWE legend on her own rights, Michelle McCool is the second entrant of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, as announced on ESPN’s Get Up on February 14. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made the announcement on the show, pointing out her influence on the advanced state of women’s professional wrestling, calling her “one of the women that transformed what we do.”