For a long time, WWE Evolution premium live event’s comeback was rumored especially after Triple H took over the creative department of the company. There have been recent reports of the women’s superstars possibly fed up on WWE underutilizing them. To make a big change to the plans around the female talents, WWE is now reportedly bringing back the PLE that’s specifically dedicated to them.

According to Bodyslam, the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event will take place at the Mohegan Sun: Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut on July 5th,

“WWE is looking to host an Evolution PLE in the near future. Everything on the schedule is still tentative, but it’s currently set for 7/5 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.”

WWE Evolution I, the first-ever all-women pay-per-view was held back in 2018, and it received fans and critics’ praise despite not bringing much of a financial success. Given how well-received it was, WWE Superstars always advocated for the second edition which was eventually declined over the past several years.

Details from WWE Evolution PLE’s inaugural edition

Time will tell when WWE Evolution gets officially confirmed on the company’s part. The co-main event and main event of the 2018 edition was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Almost 11,000 fans were in attendance for WWE Evolution I that went down from Long Island, New York at the Nassau Veteran Memorials Coliseum. Full match results from that night are given below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus & Lita defeated Mickie James & Alicia Fox (with Alexa Bliss)

– Nia Jax won the 20-woman Battle Royal to earn a Women’s Championship Match

– Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai to win the 2018 Mae Young Classic

– Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya defeated The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan)

– Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane (c) to win the NXT Women’s Championship

– Becky Lynch (c) defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship

– Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Nikki Bella (with Brie Bella) to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WWE Evolution