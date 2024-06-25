The already announced World Title Match at Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event between Seth Rollins and Damian Priest will now be contested under a set of rules. This comes after the two exchanged words in the middle of the ring on this week’s Raw and decided to add those in their coming title bout.

In a promo segment, Seth Rollins claimed that Priest would never be the world champion if it wasn’t for Judgment Day and CM Punk’s help at Wrestlemania XL. The challenger then proposed two stipulations for their match at Money in the Bank 2024 – If Priest wins then Rollins will never challenge for the World Heavyweight Title again as long as Priest is Champion, but with the reverse outcome, he must leave The Judgment Day.

Priest accepted the stipulations and claimed that Judgment Day needs him more than he needs them. The 2024 King of the Ring tournament winner Gunther interrupted the session and reminded them that whoever wins at Money in the Bank 2024 will face him in a title match at SummerSlam in early August.

An Intercontinental Championship match from Raw was also confirmed for Money in the Bank 2024 with the champion Sami Zayn defending against Bron Breakker who laid down the challenge in a backstage segment. After Zayn agreed to the challenge, WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce officially announced the match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD