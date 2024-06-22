Solo Sikoa’s grasp on The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown continues to be tighter than expected as he continues to import new names under the faction in the absence of Roman Reigns. He also seems confident about the actual leader of the faction not coming back to the scene much to the dismay of Paul Heyman.

In the opening segment of this week’s WWE Smackdown, CM Punk kicked things off with a promo focusing on McIntyre. Paul Heyman interrupted him as he wanted to warn his former client to leave the arena or else The Bloodline would be coming after him. They eventually appeared at the scene but Cody Rhodes managed to thwart them away with a baseball bat. This came after Cody suffered an attack by them at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

As a result of what happened in the opener, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa was booked in the main event segment of WWE Smackdown in a non-title encounter. Before the match took place, Paul Heyman met Sikoa in a backstage segment and he was worried about Solo’s recent actions having consequences. In reply, Solo laughed at him and stated that Roman Reigns wasn’t coming back.

WWE Smackdown: Jacob Fatu destroyed three top Superstars

Then in the final segment of WWE Smackdown, Rhodes picked up the W against Sikoa via disqualification after Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa attacked The American Nightmare. The duo started assaulting the WWE Champion until Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came out to make the save. After taking out the two Tongans, the babyface trio cornered Solo.

The current Bloodline leader looked worried initially but he started laughing. It was then that Jacob Fatu, the newest member of The Bloodline, made his WWE Smackdown debut by attacking the babyfaces from behind. Owens was put on the steel steps with a Samoan Drop while Orton was put through a barricade by Fatu who all by himself destroyed the three top WWE Superstars.

For those who don’t know, Jacob Fatu is the son of The Tonga Kid and cousin to Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Many believed that he wasn’t signed to the WWE due to his past criminal record. Raising his fingers in the air, Fatu closed this week’s WWE Smackdown confirming his alliance with Solo, Tonga, and Tanga.