The Bloodline is currently functioning under the leadership of Solo Sikoa and they will be seen in action at Money in the Bank 2024 WWE PLE, this weekend. The group has significantly grown its strength with the addition of Jacob Fatu who’s been presented as a reckless force behind the group but he may not be seen in action at the PLE.

As confirmed on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, a six-man tag team match will take place at Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event where Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team up with Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against any three members of The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Money In The Bank 2024: Hollywood Star Teases Appearance At WWE PLE

While the match has officially been promoted for the Money in the Bank 2024 match card, WWE is yet to confirm which three members of The Bloodline will compete in the match. Regarding this, Dave Meltzer has provided an update on Wrestling Observer Radio and spilled the beans about the team composition by noting that it would most likely be Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa.

Being a currently protected TV character, Fatu could be kept out of the equation but he could eventually end up being a participant in the match at the very last minute at Money in the Bank 2024,

“I was told it’s probably Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa, but they could easily put in Jacob Fatu at the last minute.”

“Sun’s Setting On That Chapter In The Book,” John Cena Again Teases WWE Retirement

Builds for this match at Money in the Bank 2024 continued on Smackdown during the June 28 edition of the show from the infamous Madison Square Garden as The Bloodline arrived for an Acknowledgment Ceremony. However, they were confronted by Orton, Rhodes, and Owens as a massive brawl erupted and the police had to interrupt things.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark