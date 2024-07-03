WWE is gearing up for yet another packed weekend from Toronto with three shows lined up including Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. Multiple matches for the show alongside the titular ladder matches have been confirmed to amp things up. Now, it appears that a Hollywood star could also be in attendance targeting his former rival from the WWE.

Ahead of the Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event, Sami Zayn is hosting a comedy show and he’ll perform with friends. Johnny Knoxville might attend the show as teased on social media. Zayn noticed Knoxville’s plans to go to Toronto and responded with a “shhhh” emoji, trying to stop him from giving any spoilers.

For those who don’t remember, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match at Wrestlemania 38 in an entertaining match where multiple actors of the Jackass movie also took part. Their feud isn’t over as Knoxville tried to interrupt Zayn at one of his comedy shows and the possibility is there that the beef could be renewed at Money in the Bank 2024.

Sami Zayn had this comedy show called ‘Sami & Friends’ as part of Netflix’s ‘Netflix is a Joke’ entertainment festival, last month. That show featured Johnny Knoxville making a surprise appearance. Initially wearing a disguise to hide himself, Knoxville made his way onto the stage where Zayn was performing. Becky Lynch was also in attendance at the show.

For the time being, Sami Zayn is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2024 against Bron Breakker and time will tell if Knoxville shows up at the event to interfere with him. Also, he could simply appear at the comedy night to have a fun time with the WWE Superstar.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark