Money In The Bank 2024: Top WWE Superstars Left Out Of PLE Poster

It was in early 2024 that the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H confirmed the whereabouts of Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. He appeared for a special preview show on Peacock and one of the highlights from the show marked the announcement of the return of the gimmick-based PLE.

There have been rumors around this popular show regarding the date and location of it which was further addressed during the preview show. Most interestingly, it appeared to be yet another international outing for the newly TKO-owned company. Triple H confirmed that Money in the Bank 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

Money in the Bank 2024 doesn’t have Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

Most recently, WWE dropped the first look of Money in the Bank 2024 with a brand new poster and it interestingly didn’t feature some top-tier WWE superstars. Two of the biggest marquees were left out of the poster in the form of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes who are currently set for the main event of WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The present star power of Money in the Bank 2024 features WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Ricochet, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Bayley, and more. But keeping the top babyface as well as heels from the poster dropped some uncertainties about their status in that PLE.

Three-day combo tickets for #SmackDown, WWE Money In The Bank and #WWENXT Heatwave emanating from @ScotiabankArena in Toronto this July will be available Friday, March, 15 at 10 a.m. ET via https://t.co/ooYSkY8tzs!https://t.co/A0eqdfQvyA pic.twitter.com/wd03Md1NNG — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2024

Also announced alongside Money in the Bank 2024 is a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown at the same arena the night before. Plus, on Sunday night, July 7 the Scotiabank Arena will also host NXT Heatwave. More details on the shows will be released in due course. For the time being, it has been informed that fans can register for pre-sale and Priority Passes will be available which will allow them to buy their tickets earlier than others.

Some major WWE PLEs have already been confirmed through the spring and summer for the time being. The list includes NXT Stand & Deliver in Philadelphia, WWE WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, WWE Backlash France in Lyon-Decines, France, NXT Battleground in Savannah, GA, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 and WWE NXT Heatwave in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and WWE Bash in Berlin, Germany.