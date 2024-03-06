John Cena Vouches To Announce Retirement From WWE Before He Becomes 50

Speculation over John Cena’s retirement has been a topic of discussion for the past few months especially the way his recent set of matches have ended in the WWE. He’s not scored one singles win over the past five calendar years and his matches for the WWE have also become sporadic. In his latest match in the WWE, he was dismantled by an emerging star power, Solo Sikoa, and again teases retirement while walking out of the match.

In addition to her wrestling days being numbered, each year, John Cena has transitioned to a Hollywood movie star with a lot of dates booked in the film industry. So, it makes sense that he might not continue to pursue a wrestling stint for the longest time.

John Cena on his passion helping him to continue his wrestling career

In an interview with ET Online to promote his new film Argylle, John became candid while discussing about her wrestling career. Reminding that he’ll turn 47, this year, he was keen on hanging up the boots within three years from now before he turns 50. He believes that it’s his passion that will take him through this journey.

“I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there. And I’m gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don’t ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it,” John Cena continued.

“I wanna have the passion — the same passion as the fanbase — and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, ‘Hey, that’s gotta be done before 50.’”

It was also notified by John Cena that he can’t perform in the ring while shooting films due to insurance policies, the same reason why The Rock toned down his wrestling stint in the last decade. The recently bygone circumstance like the SAG-AFTRA strike led to his most recent run which also allowed him to become a full-time performer for two months. But there’s no chance that he will eventually become a full-timer in the WWE for a long tenure in the near future.