Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event is waiting this weekend and the fans have now got one more reason to tune into the show. For the first time, this particular PLE of the WWE will take place outside the United States territory in Toronto, Canada, and a hometown native, a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer will be in attendance at the show.

Legendary Trish Stratus announced on her Instagram stories that she will participate in the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE pre-show festivities in Toronto, this Saturday as part of her “Bad Girl Tour”. She will make an in-venue hospitality appearance at the venue of the premium live event. In addition to her solo appearance for the Gold Ticket package, Stratus will also appear with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest as part of the Elite Ticket package.

Money in the Bank 2024 will be the first time that Trish Stratus will make a WWE appearance since her lengthy program with Becky Lynch in 2023. It ultimately ended with a steel cage match at WWE Payback, last September which Trish lost. This match was supposed to be a farewell for the legendary WWE Superstar from in-ring action.

However, she recently expressed hatred toward the term retirement hinting for further WWE in-ring stints. Besides the desire is still there to become an eight-time champion in the WWE, which certainly makes us believe that future WWE tenure could be reserved for her.

Since Money in the Bank 2024 is taking place in her hometown of Toronto, Trish was vocal about competing in the match. However, WWE finalized the six participants of the match from the active Raw and Smackdown roster via qualifying matches on weekly episodes of the WWE.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 7 with SmackDown and Heatwave events also going down on the same weekend. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows:

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins (If Priest wins, Rollins can never challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest leaves The Judgment Day)

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark