Becky Lynch has always been a superpower in the WWE who vanquished the barriers between the men’s and women’s divisions. Being one of the key forces behind WWE starting the Women’s Evolution, she had her fair share of contributions to female wrestling and thereby inspired a lot of her successors.

Much like her contemporary WWE superstars, Becky Lynch also enjoyed iconic rivalries with whom she has created exciting storylines and delivered some iconic matches in the process. Going by her career graph, her arch-rival has always been Charlotte Flair as the duo brought the best out of themselves inside the squared circle.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair revolutionized women’s wrestling in WWE

Both superstars revolutionized women’s wrestling to set up their legacies in the WWE while also benefitting each other in their careers. During a recent interview on Cheap Heat Podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Becky Lynch shed light on her rivalry with Charlotte Flair which prevailed for a long time. Despite having tons of matches with each other, she sounded confident about delivering more exciting matches if they ever collide in the ring in the future,

“I think so. I think that’s one of those things that, we can always go back and it will always be good. Because now we haven’t wrestled in two years, more? We haven’t wrestled each other in two and a half years. So if you see a Becky and Charlotte match, I think anybody’s gonna be excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

As seen through the past several years, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s paths have crossed multiple times, in singles and tag team bouts in title and non-title capacities. They also featured in heated segments where things got intense in real life. Plus, they have also been part of the first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event match.

Apart from being a top wrestling prospect in the WWE, Becky Lynch started writing her memoir when she was away from the WWE with an injury in 2020 due to pregnancy reasons. Then during another hiatus in 2022, she had finished the project which was published before Wrestlemania 40. During the promotion spree of the book, she also noted Charlotte to be her wrestling soulmate.