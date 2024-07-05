During the Kentucky Derby, WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 41 will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025, by airing a commercial. Various sources already previously confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis. WWE further released an official statement to confirm things for the next year’s Show of Shows.

Moving into Wrestlemania 41, buzz is already there about The Rock being part of the show in a big capacity given his unfinished story with both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. It now appears that WWE has already been planning things for a big match at the biggest extravaganza set for next year.

Becky Lynch Mentions Wrestling Charlotte Flair Is Always Exciting In WWE

WWE finally aired WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary last night, featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins & Triple H on YouTube and it’s clear that the main event plans for the show were changed for a couple of occasions. Things could be different the next time around at Wrestlemania 41 where the dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock should become a reality.

NXT Heatwave 2024: Big Match Cancelled At WWE PLE Amid Injury Reasons

Wrestlemania 41: A dream match could be in store at 2025 WWE PLE

While expressing his excitement around the success of Wrestlemania XL as seen in the Behind the Curtain documentary, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also dropped some hints about the future. This included planning already being in the pipeline for the Wrestlemania 41 main event. The exact capacity of this match wasn’t hinted but The Rock further spoke about it.

It was never mentioned that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is slated for Wrestlemania 41 but marketing strategies for this match are already there as this would drag the outside world to the WWE product. Rock further hinted that this would’ve been the “first chapter of a few”, thus hinting that he might just compete in multiple matches against Reigns.

In a contradictory update, The Rock was already reported to be in action at WrestleMania 41, but there are still a few choices when it comes to his opponent. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the former WWE Champion is lined up for a match against Cody Rhodes, as of now. A possible WWE Champion vs. People’s Champion match is being planned if Rhodes holds the title until next year’s PLE.