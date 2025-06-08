R-Truth is back in the WWE at the Money in the Bank 2025 premium live event, and he’s betrayed his childhood hero. It was later affirmed that his WWE run isn’t over yet, and rather, it was a ruse on WWE’s part in a kayfabe manner to please the WWE Universe in a mind-boggling manner.

In the main event of Money in the Bank 2025 PLE, Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul in a tag team match as a result of R-Truth’s return, who targeted Cena.

Paul and Cena had an argument during the tag match. But, Paul was able to take out Uso with an Asai moonsault on an announce table, leaving Cena and Rhodes in the ring. With the referee tending to Paul and Uso, Cena capitalized on the moment and hit Rhodes with the WWE title belt to make Rhodes unconscious.

Wrestlemania 42: WWE Officially Announces Date And Location Of PLE

This is when a man disguised in a black hoodie showed up at Money in the Bank 2025, jumped into the ring, took Cena down with a double leg, and then revealed himself to be R-Truth, causing a massive reaction. He then hit Cena with the WWE title belt and ran through the crowd.

Money in the Bank 2025: R-Truth reportedly back in the WWE in a new deal

This allowed Rhodes to pin Cena to pick up the win, setting him up for a future WWE Title match opportunity. During the Money in the Bank 2025 press conference, a reporter from USA Today brought up R-Truth’s return and asked Triple H if he was actually released from the WWE and whether the fans’ support played a part in his return.

“I love the question. Did you enjoy the show?” Triple H asked the reporter back. “All part of the show, man.”

In an update, PWInsider reports that R-Truth is officially back in the WWE, but he’d be going by a different name. According to the outlet, Truth will be going by his real name, Ron Killings, for the time being. It was also noted that Killings was in discussions about appearances on the independent scene, and hence, the decision to bring him back at Money in the Bank 2025 would have happened over the last three days. WWE Shop also posted an image of a new shirt using the “Ron Killings” name.