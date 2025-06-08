Wrestlemania 42 is officially heading back to Las Vegas for a second straight year, as confirmed during the latest Money in the Bank WWE premium live event. A video aired during the annual WWE PLE, featuring the WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, who announced that the Show of Shows will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19, 2026.

“In my experience, anything worth doing is worth doing twice,” the WWE head-honcho said in the video. “So, I’ve got just one question for you. Are you ready to double down?”

Back in May, WWE announced that WrestleMania 42 would be heading to New Orleans, Louisiana, as initially announced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during an episode of Smackdown from the same city. A joint statement by WWE and The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation confirmed the news that the “Showcase of the Immortals” will be coming to the city on April 11 and 12.

However, last month, a report from NOLA.com’s Anthony Mcauley stated that Wrestlemania 42 was pulled from New Orleans, “the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year’s event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans, according to an industry official who wasn’t authorized to be quoted by name.”

Wrestlemania 42: Reason Behind Late Announcement Of WWE PLE Location

Las Vegas was always the favorite to host Wrestlemania 42 PLE

Being the biggest PLE of the calendar year, WWE generally announces the venue alongside the date and location, officially almost a year in advance of the show. However, the tradition has changed; this year, given that the original location was scrapped out of the equation last month. Since then, Las Vegas has always been the front-runner to host Wrestlemania 42 for the second straight year.

TKO has yet to publicly discuss why they moved the show to Vegas from NOLA. It appears that the city will get a future WrestleMania, but no date was announced. However, they will get to host Money in the Bank next year on an unusual date of August. Speculation is that WWE wants more profit from Wrestlemania 42 upon finalizing the deal with Vegas.