Fan meltdown continues around Alexa Bliss not appearing on the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event next weekend. For the time being, she’s not booked in any of the official segments for the biggest wrestling event of the year, and this occurs despite the fact that she drew the loudest pop upon resurfacing on television at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

During a Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp provided an update on fan speculations that the former women’s champion would be involved in an angle with Wyatt Sicks’ group. But as of this writing, an injury led WWE to scrap the plans.

“The information I was given is that there were some plans to tie Alexa Bliss in creatively with the Wyatt 6. Bo Dallas’ injury led to WWE keeping the entire group off TV,” the report thus mentioned that Dallas, who plays Uncle Howdy, is injured and that appears to be the main reason behind the entire storyline getting shelved.

Henceforth, Alexa Bliss also had to be removed from any plans whatsoever during the Wrestlemania 41 card. Returning at the Royal Rumble, earlier this year, the popular star quietly signed a new WWE contract. But it didn’t take much time for her to get vanished from TV.

“Alexa Bliss returned at the Rumble, signed a new contract, and was taken off TV and removed from the Mania week schedule,” Sapp further added.

Alexa Bliss possibly not appearing in WWE until Wyatt Sicks return

One source further told Sapp that the Wyatt Sicks may not re-appear until after WrestleMania, revealing, “Creative was already set.” But since all the top lineups were already set for the extravaganza, WWE chose to keep the faction away until they figured the timing to be right. Hence, they could only return following the event.

The latest update certainly echoes the reports offered by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter from back in March: “The belief is that Alexa Bliss is off TV and will return when they start the Wyatt Sicks back on SmackDown.” For the limited time that she appeared on TV, fans did notice hints of the happening like a static glitch during her match with Candice LeRae.

Plus, Alexa Bliss also fueled up speculations on the re-alignment after she reposted a throwback photo with Jason Baker, Bray Wyatt’s longtime mask designer who’s still heavily involved in the Wyatt Sicks’ presentation on TV.