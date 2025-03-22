Fan speculations have long been going on regarding Alexa Bliss and her role at Wrestlemania 41 given she’s been absence from WWE television since competing in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in early March. The discussions over her status increased upon reports claiming that the former women’s champion could’ve been removed from Wrestlemania 41 plans.

Alexa Bliss had since clarified on social media on doing okay and there are still plans in place for her to get involved in an intrigue angle. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there’s a reason why the recent returnee hasn’t been utilized since Elimination Chamber.

With some legit plans intact for Alexa Bliss with the Wyatt Sicks, she isn’t expected to be brought back on WWE SmackDown until and unless the faction also shows up on TV. The update was met with a follow-up from Fightful Select that informed about the injured Wyatt Sicks member & also the leader, Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy. The source noted that Dallas and the group as a whole have recently got the clearance to compete.

Wrestlemania 41: Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE World Weekend Event

Alexa Bliss to be introduced as the sixth member of Wyatt Sicks

That being said, WWE’s creative team is reportedly in discussions about when to bring the Sicks back. Fightful didn’t confirm when and where the group will resurface but it only stated that WWE is waiting until “the time is right.” Thus, the theories of Alexa Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks to stay together on the same page can be expected in due course.

Since Little Miss Bliss returned to TV, quick flashes of the Wyatt Sicks emblem constantly happened on camera. Rumors thereby started flying that she was the one to be the sixth member of the stable that pays homage to Bray Wyatt. Before Alexa Bliss moved into a maternity hiatus in 2023, she was in the middle of a storyline with Howdy and Wyatt.

Upon her WWE return at the women’s Royal Rumble match, Alexa Bliss was assigned to the Smackdown brand. Since then, she has only participated in a singles contest on TV on the February 7 episode of Smackdown by defeating Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match at the Elimination Chamber PLE.