TNA Impact TV has received a major boost in star power now that The IInspiration is back on the scene in a major surprise. This occurred at the latest bygone TNA Against All Odds 2025 pay-per-view event, where the popular duo of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, returned to TNA Wrestling, ending a hiatus of more than three years.

Upon their return to the scene, The IInspiration quickly signaled for the tag titles and they’d perhaps be going after the current champions – Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, who defeated Harley Hudson, Myla Grace, and Xia Brookside in a tag team match at TNA Against All Odds 2025.

The bottomline is that The IInspiration will stick to TNA Wrestling, as they signed their new contracts with the company at least a week before their surprise appearance during the Against All Odds kickoff show, as per the reports of Fightful Select. Sources related to the situation also confirmed that the deals are “under one year in length, with the option to mutually extend if all sides are happy.”

The IInspiration kept a warm relationship with the previous TNA management

It was previously reported that one TNA source originally suggested that “regime changes likely led to their return.” This narrative has since been edited, asserting that The IInspiration “had good relationships on a personal and professional level with previous management,” especially with Knockouts legend Gail Kim. The pair had a time away to keep up with their growing families, but now they’re ready to reclaim the tag team gold.

The Elegance Brand was celebrating their victory at TNA Against All Odds 2025 when The IInspiration (formerly the IIconics) walked out on the stage to the delight of the audience gathered to watch. The “we want the belts” motion suggests that they’re hungry to be clad with the Knockouts Tag Team Championships that they previously had a run with.

Before making their return, last weekend, The IInspiration stepped away from TNA, then known as IMPACT, and from professional wrestling altogether back in April 2022 due to pregnancy reasons. Before joining TNA, the two Australian talents had also become women’s tag team champions in the WWE at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019.