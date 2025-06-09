Natalya Neidhart has already cemented her status as the BOAT in the WWE locker room, and it’s time for her to receive the flowers. After spending 18 years with the WWE, seamlessly, the star power from Canada already possesses some major first-time achievements within the company. Now, she’s been awarded by a non-wrestling organization for her contribution to the sport.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on social media that Natalya Neidhart will receive the prestigious Lou Thesz Award at its 2025 reunion, set to take place August 18–20 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This makes her the first female professional wrestler to have ever received this honor. Honoring the legacy of the Hart Dungeon member, the following statement was released about the reunion,

“A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker. The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor.”

“From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry.”

Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female pro wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor.

Aug 18–20, 2025 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Get your tickets👇 https://t.co/gStNEjtrDJ @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/h8JVPNB89u — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 8, 2025

Natalya Neidhart worked outside the WWE in 2025

WWE already acknowledges Natalya Neidhart as the most experienced female locker room member under their banner. Going through so many eras in the WWE, she’s literally seen it all, and even mainstream names like Ronda Rousey or Nikki Bella have sought help from her to find their rhythm back in pro wrestling. Saraya is another name who’s training with her to make a possible comeback to the WWE.

For the majority of the first half of 2025, Natalya Neidhart stayed out of any key storylines on WWE programming. Rather, she expanded her in-ring work beyond the company by working the NWA Crockett Cup and GCW Bloodsport. She also debuted a raw and edgier side of herself that her fans in the WWE have never seen before.

Last summer, Natalya Neidhart’s WWE contract was a matter of discussion as it was over, and she was out of action for several months. In September, she returned to television by re-signing with the WWE. During the hiatus, she also completed penning her memoir, which will be released, giving fans an in-depth look into her life and career.