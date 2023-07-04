Tiffany Stratton is rightfully touted to be a women’s superstar in the WWE who has the potential to carry forward the WWE brand for years to come let alone the current NXT brand. At the age of just 24, she earned the tag of being a champion in the WWE and she’s shining bright with the title around her shoulder. The champion is also claiming to have gained more confidence in recent times.

Recently appearing on WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, Tiffany Stratton reflected on the evolution of her young career. Her initial fear of cutting promos or in-ring skills is now over and she credits her time spent in the NXT roster for the development,

“In the first couple months of my career, I did not have the confidence that I have now. With those matches, with the promos I’ve cut, I know who I am, and yeah, I would say that my confidence is definitely through the roof now.”

WWE Raw: Randy Orton Gearing Up For “Outta Nowhere” Return In 2023

Tiffany Stratton’s journey to WWE was filled with obstacles

Projecting her NXT Women’s Championship to the hosts of The Bump, Tiffany Stratton also expressed joy over her championship win at the age of just 24 years. This was noted as an “amazing” moment in her career, she also added, “It feels like it should’ve happened a while ago” if not the COVID-19 pandemic have provided hindrance in her signing with the WWE.

“I knew I was gonna be a star from the age of 12 years old,” she added.

Revisiting Ronda Rousey And Her Traumatic Journeys At WWE Money In The Bank PLEs

Tiffany Stratton claims NXT female roster is jealous of her success

Tiffany Stratton also discussed having a target on her back with the NXT Women’s Championship by her side. She mentioned how the entire NXT female roster was out to interrupt her “Tiffybration” segment following her title win and she’s okay with that.

“I have everything that the entire locker room wants, including the title,” the champion stated. “Of course, they’re gonna be jealous. Of course, they’re gonna try and sabotage my Tiffybration. I should have seen it coming, to be honest.”

During the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground, Tiffany Stratton reached the biggest milestone of her young career. She had a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. After a back-and-forth co-main-event matchup, the blonde head eventually emerged to be the winner via a clean pinfall win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler and become the new queenpin of the NXT Women’s division.