Natalya Neidhart Advocated To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2024

It’s been true dedication and hard work over several years for Natalya Neidhart to remain one of the mainstays of the WWE women’s division. ever since her debut back in 2008. She has literally walked through three different eras of the WWE to become a true mentor for the women’s locker room so it comes as no surprise she’s being advocated for the ultimate honor that one could receive in the pro-wrestling circuit.

Another multi-time women’s champion, Bianca Belair wants Natalya Neidhart to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and still compete which would fall her into the same category as Rey Mysterio. The Master of 619 got inducted into the prestigious club, last year but there’s no update on when he would be hanging up her boots for good.

Maxxine Dupri Feeling The Nerves After Recent WWE Live Event Controversies?

Bianca Belair wants Natalya Neidhart to enter the WWE Hall of Fame 2024

Coming back to Natalya Neidhart, she continues to train to keep herself in shape all the time. But her usage on TV in regular matches has changed, as of late. But there’s no doubt that she remains an invaluable asset to the company.

Bianca Belair recently spoke to Justin LaBar in an interview, and made it clear that she wants Natalya Neidhart to become a WWE Hall of Famer while she remains an active WWE competitor,

”I can’t wait for one of the women like Nattie, if you look at Nattie’s resume and what she’s done and how long she has been here, I’d love to see her one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame and but still go to and have a match at WrestleMania like Rey Mysterio. I love when they are inducted into the Hall of Fame and still be backstage with us.”

Which WWE Premium Live Event Is The Second Most Popular After Wrestlemania

It’s no secret that Natalya Neidhart goes by a different motto in her career which makes her the most experienced athlete in the WWE women’s division. Many female professional wrestlers mostly head to the sunset of their career after enjoying 5 to 10 years in their professional wrestling career but the veteran from the WWE Women’s Locker Room remains an exception.

As her age grows, Natalya Neidhart becomes more mature just like a fine wine, and fans would be happy to learn there are no plans of retirement from her side. During a previous episode of Insight With Chris Van Vliet, The Queen of Harts emphasized that she never really had considered the idea of retirement which means we would continue to see her on WWE TV in the foreseeable future.