Natalya Neidhart has been a mainstay figure in the WWE women’s division since her debut in 2008 through all these years and eras that have passed by. While achieving some personal goals, she remained a consistent performer during this long tenure that lasted for over 15 years. Per the recent reports, her WWE contract is set to expire soon and it appears that she hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

According to the latest update of Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no significant developments regarding the contract talks between Natalya Neidhart and the WWE. As her deal approaches its end, she has not yet signed the new contract that has already been presented to her,

“Regarding Natalya, whose deal is up soon, nothing has changed. Her deal is coming due soon and she hasn’t signed the new offered deal.”

If the previous reports are to be believed then Natalya Neidhart has reached a crossroads when it comes to her contract negotiations. She is weighing her options in and outside the WWE. According to Fightful Select, the two parties remain in negotiations regarding her contract, which is set to expire in June. Despite her significant presence on NXT and the new direction of WWE Raw, no new deal has been finalized as of this week.

Interests are there for Natalya Neidhart outside the WWE

In further news, there has been considerable outside interest in Natalya Neidhart from various other global companies that might have offered her roles beyond just wrestling due to her experience. There have been multiple speculations about the veteran possibly participating in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament in All Elite Wrestling with sources indicating that it is “plausible” depending on the tournament’s timing.

There has been no confirmation from AEW on whether they want to get Natalya Neidhart involved in the coming edition of the Owen Hart Cup which is something related to her family legacy. If she doesn’t decide to renew her contract with the WWE then it would be a significant loss, especially for NXT, where she plays the role of a mentor. Plus, a noticeable void would be created in the developmental brand that would be hard to believe.