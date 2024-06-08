Helmed mostly for her hotness and beauty quotient, Stacy Keibler ended up becoming a WWE Hall of Famer to solidify her legacy in the world of sports entertainment. While the fans mostly will remember her for Diva-licious moments on TV, one needs to remember that WWE had the least to offer for their female talents back in the day but she did manage to leave some impact.

Stacy Keibler, the former WWE Diva and beloved actress possessed a stunning physique which often led her to the conversation of being perhaps the most beautiful female WWE Superstar on television. With the latest picture on social media, she has once again reminded fans that she still can give competition to the newbies in terms of body goals.

In a recent Instagram post, Stacy Keibler was stunned by showing up in a breathtaking bikini photo that solely focused on her toned figure. The timeless beauty essentially proved that she has maintained her figure despite stepping away from the WWE ring and Hollywood spotlight for a long time. In this photo, she has reflected confidence and radiance.

The caption of the picture also emphasized the fact that Stacy Keibler is committed to a healthy lifestyle, including regular workouts and healthy nutrition. “Feeling great and loving life! #BeachDay #HealthyLiving,” she wrote on Instagram to inspire many of her followers. “You haven’t aged a day!” and “Absolute goals!” were some of the comments on this post.

Stacy Keibler last appeared in WWE at Wrestlemania 39 Night Two

That being said, the anticipation is big around her fanbase to catch more glimpses of her on television as she continues to empower females with her charm and fitness prowess. In WWE, Stacy Keibler made one last appearance, when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She also appeared during the Hall of Fame segment at WrestleMania 39 (aka WrestleMania Hollywood), the following night.

Before the induction, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had the following to offer around her on his podcast,

“I would love to see someone like Stacy Keibler actually make that walk on the stage because she was another one who did so much for this business. Stacy, she was someone you did not want to change the channel when Stacy Keibler was on, man. She didn’t have to take one bump. That was the beauty about her career.”