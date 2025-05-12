Natalya Neidhart already has the approval of being the BOAT – Best of All-Time in the WWE locker room from the fans as well as her peers. Irrespective of what everyone thinks about her veteran instincts, she’s willfully ready to deliver the best in the ring in an effort to prove how much she still remains hungry. Moreover, it’s the performance improvement thought that drives her at the end of the day.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on a new episode of Insight, Natalya Neidhart mentioned that across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, there are so many women that she would love to square off against. Most notably, she’d also love to wrestle everywhere, that’s even outside the WWE boundary, and test herself outside her comfort zone.

As such, Natalya Neidhart is loving the idea that WWE is starting to become more open to superstars making cross-brand appearances. This aligns with talent coming across the industry to train at her Dungeon wrestling gym, which she and her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) possess.

“I can’t just rest on the fact that I have a world record for the most matches, or the most wins, or the most this, or the most that, or that I had a really great match with Charlotte at TakeOver [in 2014],” Natalya Neidhart didn’t just want to rely on her accomplished records to be remembered.

“To me, when you continue to work in WWE, you always have to keep proving yourself no matter what it is that you’re doing, even if you’re not working at WWE.”

Natalya Neidhart captured two non-WWE appearances in 2025

Upon signing up with the WWE in the 2024 summer, Natalya Neidhart returned to television in September, that year, only to work in a limited number of matches. Heading into Wrestlemania 41, she was announced to make her Game Changer Wrestling debut against Miyu Yamashita at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII and in another non-WWE appearance at the NWA’s Crockett Cup in May.

Also in March of 2025, it was announced that Natalya Neidhart has written a memoir called “The Last Hart Beating” that’s scheduled to be published this October. Admittedly, wrestling owes the Canadian veteran nothing, and she will continue to keep the turmoil going to earn her spot. This is the reason that she considers every match to bring newer opportunities down the road.