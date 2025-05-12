Heading into Wrestlemania 41, Tiffany Stratton amped things up around her scheduled match against Charlotte Flair by dragging her opponent’s personal life into the context. She mouthed a line regarding Flair’s unsuccessful marriage record, something that many felt wasn’t appropriate to be relayed on live television. Consequence-wise, many also feared that she would suffer any punishment on WWE’s side.

Despite both women moving on from their given script and entering the boundaries into personal territory through verbal attacks, neither of them was punished backstage ahead of their match. Former WWE & WCW head-honcho Eric Bischoff discussed what might have restrained the WWE from taking any action.

Speaking on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that Tiffany Stratton didn’t need to be punished, as she seemingly “punished herself” after taking those personal shots at Flair. While rewinding the segment, the young WWE Superstar would eventually learn from her mistakes.

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Addresses Rumors Of New Boyfriend Following Split With Andrade

Tiffany Stratton allegedly made Charlotte Flair segment look awkward

Bischoff further stated on the podcast that Tiffany Stratton was seemingly in an uncomfortable position in the ring as she was trying hard not to forget what she was meant to say. As such, the segment turned out to be awkward, anyway. This aspect should lead her to sit and watch it on loop to question herself on what went wrong.

“She dropped the ball,” Bischoff assumed about Tiffany Stratton. “She’s going to look back at this and it’s going to haunt her because it sucked. It didn’t work. She’s going to learn from it. That’s about as much punishment as she needs, I guess.”

“Because when you see yourself back, it’s completely different than the way you felt in the moment. You don’t see yourself the way the audience sees you. You don’t even hear yourself the way the audience sees you.”

Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair Going Off-Script Was “The Best Thing That Could’ve Happened” In WWE

During the aforementioned promo segment, Tiffany Stratton made references to Flair’s history of divorce, going off-script while Flair fired back by stating that Stratton’s boyfriend, WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser, was into her DMs, a trade of words that many find to be unprofessional enough. However, that behavior reportedly didn’t offer any changes to their scheduled title match.