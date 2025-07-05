Natalya Neidhart has been in the WWE for almost two decades, and she’s gone through different eras that the company has to offer. Being the longest-tenured star in the female locker room, she is perhaps the best person to identify her colleague’s traits. Most recently, she revealed one surprising name whom she believes to be respectful enough with everybody else.

Per Natalya Neidhart, none other than Dominik Mysterio is the name having the completely opposite character that he plays on-screen for WWE television. Since making his debut as a WWE wrestler in 2020, Rey Mysterio’s son has evolved from a shy guy & son of a legend to a womanizer villain.

“It’s Been Like My Baby,” WWE’s Natalya Neidhart On Publishing Memoir In 2025

The reality is totally different, according to his fellow WWE Superstar, Natalya Neidhart, as stated on Busted Open Radio. Citing Mysterio as the “ultimate a****** on TV,” she noted that he couldn’t be more different when the cameras are off, something that makes him very popular in the locker room,

“He’s the ultimate a****** on TV, but behind the scenes, you know he’s Rey Mysterio’s son. … Dom shakes everybody’s hands. Dom is so respectful to everybody.”

Rhea Ripley Admittedly “Got So Much Publicity” For Stink-Facing WWE Superstar

Natalya Neidhart reveals reason Dominik receives help from WWE colleagues

Revisiting one of the European tours where Dominik Mysterio was new to the WWE locker room, Natalya Neidhart remembered how he volunteered to carry the water off the tour bus, which was seen as a sign of respect from the younger performers to the veterans.

“When you’re in the ring with somebody who’s so respectful, you always want to go above and beyond to just help them. Everybody wanted to get onboard with helping Dom because of how he carried himself backstage,” Natalya Neidhart added that this is the reason why Mysterio constantly received help and advice from rest of his WWE colleagues. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Apart from Dominik Mysterio, Natalya Neidhart also named Chad Gable and Liv Morgan as some of the most friendly and supportive co-workers to spend time around, backstage in the WWE. The veteran noted that it’s possible to excel as a wrestler while being impolite to people around them, but it’s always better for everyone to show mutual respect in the workplace since their job is to get physical and wrestle in the ring.