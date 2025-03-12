The legendary Natalya Neidhart will now be turning into a writer as her memoir is set to release in the fall of 2025. Appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show, the longest-tenured WWE female superstar has revealed that her autobiography titled, “The Last Hart Beating,” will be out on October 28 of this year.

Speaking on the book during the appearance in this conversation hosted by the veteran MMA journalist, Natalya Neidhart noted that she was scared about making things public about this book since she considers this to be her baby. While she had the privilege of uncle Bret Hart penning down the preface of the book, Triple H also allowed her a time-off to go through this process.

“Over the last year, I have been working on a book,” Natalya Neidhart said. “I was so nervous about announcing it, sharing it with the world because it’s been like my baby. I’ve been working so hard on this and pouring my soul into this. And I was so grateful that in the summer, Triple H allowed me to have time to work on it and to really dig into it.”

Natalya Neidhart started writing a memoir upon renewing her WWE contract

It was also mentioned by the Canadian wrestling talent that she started writing the piece upon renewing her deal with the WWE, last summer. WWE reportedly re-signed Natalya Neidhart last June but she took a three-month sabbatical from that point before returning to TV on an episode of Raw that went down in her hometown of Calgary on September 10.

“Once I signed my new deal, I started working on it and really just pouring my soul into it,” Natalya Neidhart continued. “And it was one of the most cathartic experiences of my life to be able to go, ‘OK, I want to tell my story,’ because once I started writing it, I realized that a lot of people don’t know my story.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

In the post-Wrestlemania XL season, speculations were rife regarding the future of Natalya Neidhart for the very first after spending more than 15 years in the WWE with her contract expiry situation. For years, WWE has had her in the mix as one of the company’s brand ambassadors but things changed after Vince McMahon’s departure.

However, WWE eventually agreed to keep this veteran talent under their banner although she wasn’t much utilized on regular TV episodes in recent times. Rather, Natalya Neidhart will be seen experiencing outside wrestling experience when she would be performing at GCW’s Bloodsport in April and then at NWA’s Crockett Cup, the following month.