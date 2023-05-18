Next week, WWE will travel to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event. This will be the first Saudi PLE of this year and the first since the 2022 Crown Jewel event in the fall. The main event of the evening alongside a number of big matches for the show has been confirmed as given below.

Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tournament Final to crown new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa)

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Night Of Champions 2023: 60-Year-Long Record To Be Broken At WWE PLE

However, to load up the card, more matches are likely to be added to Night of Champions 2023 that’s scheduled to go down on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. If a report from WWFOldSchool goes by then three more championship matches will be announced from Raw and Smackdown and all these three will be from the women’s division.

TBD matches for Night of Champions 2023 Match Card

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

If these three matches do get confirmed for Night of Champions 2023 then it will be the first time that a Saudi Arabia PLE will feature four separate women’s division matches on the card, setting an all-time historic record. It seems that WWE and Saudi sports authorities have gradually agreed upon having more women’s matches on the shows of the soil of the middle-east country.

According to insider source BoozerRasslin, WWE is bringing a Wrestlemania-esque feel to Night of Champions 2023 weekend, by hosting more weekend festivities around the PLE. WWE talent and people from the 2K Games will be present alongside WWE’s Muslim talents Sami Zayn, and Mustafa Ali visiting Mecca, Islam’s holiest city. WWE gets paid somewhere around $50 million per event from the Saudi Ministry of Sport and their efforts to bring the best experience are being noticed.