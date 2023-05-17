Being an elite WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins is undoubtedly the favorite to become a champion at Night of Champions 2023. At the upcoming PLE, The Visionary will face AJ Styles in a title tournament final to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

By competing in this match, Rollins will become a first-time-ever record-holder in WWE’s 60-year history at Night of Champions 2023 as he becomes the first man to be involved in three different matches to crown three different inaugural champions in WWE history,

1. He won the match against Jinder Mahal to crown the inaugural NXT Champion in 2012.

2. He lost the match against Finn Balor to crown the inaugural Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016.

3. He will compete in a match against AJ Styles to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night Of Champions 2023.

Seth Rollins advanced to the final match set for Night of Champions by winning the following two matches on the May 7 Episode of Monday Night Raw,

– Defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match

– Defeated Finn Balor in the Semi-Finals

His opponent, AJ Styles advanced to the final match by winning the following two matches:

– Defeated Edge and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match

– Defeated Bobby Lashley in the Semi-Finals

During a sit-down interview with Corey Graves on the May 14 episode of Raw, Seth Rollins said his current character is the best version of him due to the organic connection that he could build with the fans. It was noted that many guys are at the top and that’s why it’s the right time to introduce the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tournament Final to crown new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa)

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali