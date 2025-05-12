During the latest bygone Backlash premium live event, WWE officially announced the addition of Night of Champions 2025 to the calendar, and this one will take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first and only PLE in the middle-east country of this year. Moving away from two annual shows in Saudi, WWE is presenting only one PLE in 2025 since Royal Rumble has been announced from the country in early 2026.

WWE announced during Saturday’s show that Night of Champions 2025 will take place Saturday, June 28, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first-ever show in this venue. Their last outing in Saudi Arabia went down in November 2024, which was the Crown Jewel PLE.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE will be the second edition after it was brought back in the PLE calendar, back in 2023 after an eight-year break. In the teaser video released for the PLE, fans noticed a brief glimpse of CM Punk, who previously was opposed in taking part in a show in Saudi Arabia.

While the video essentially confirms that Punk will be performing at Night of Champions 2025, it also had the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as Bianca Belair, also suggesting that all of these currently absent stars will be in action on the show. Saudi Arabia is gearing up for a WWE-event spree as they will host the first-ever Royal Rumble outside North America, and they are also positive about securing bigger events like Summerslam or Wrestlemania.

Night of Champions 2025 will be the second WWE PLE of June

Night of Champions 2025 will be the second PLE from the main roster for June, with Money in the Bank already being scheduled to be held on June 7 in Los Angeles, California. Counting Backlash, the Saudi show will mark the overall third PLE show in the post-Wrestlemania 41 season. Apart from the PLEs, WWE will also host a Saturday Night’s Main Event Specials on NBCUniversal network on May 24.

This special show will be part of WWE takeover in Tampa as the NXT brand will host Battleground, the very next day. Two weeks later, WWE’s newest acquisition, AAA, will present the Worlds Collide PLE, which will be held on the same night as Money in the Bank, in California.