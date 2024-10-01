The ongoing marital saga between Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will be settled in court per the recent reports. The former WWE Superstar has officially filed for a divorce and the court documents filed on September 11, 2024, noted that her legal marriage with Artem didn’t happen until January 2023. As for spousal support, the popular female wrestler has denied any sort of possible requests from either party.

An update from The People, Artem has officially filed for joint custody of his son, Matteo in opposition to Nikki Bella’s persuasion of seeking sole custody. In addition to this appeal, Artem is also seeking spousal support so that she can cover his legal fees and court costs. The move from the former Dancing with the Stars performer ended up shocking the one who filed for divorce.

According to the follow-up reports from Life&Style in the situation, Nikki Bella was taken aback by Artem’s response, as he sought joint custody of Matteo and requested spousal support. She’s reportedly been in a “furious” condition as sources indicate that the elder Bella is in disbelief over his demands, questioning who she previously married,

“Nikki is absolutely furious that Artem is asking for spousal support. She’s still in shock and has been asking herself, ‘Who the hell did I marry? She’s dumbfounded by Artem’s audacity and lack of shame.”

Nikki Bella hopes to fight back through support from the court

It was further noted that despite the challenges, Nikki Bella is determined to fight back in the situation and move forward in her life. She remains faithful to the justice system that will oversee the whole scenario and consider her side. She also believes that even his return to Dancing with the Stars wouldn’t have stopped him from pursuing spousal support.

“Even if he wasn’t asked back to be on Dancing With the Stars, she thinks he would still have asked her for spousal support,” the source added. “After what he’s done to Nikki, it’s a slap in the face and a total loser move on his part.”

Following the divorce filing, TMZ spotted Nikki Bella in Napa Valley, California spending quality time with her four-year-old son. The mother and son duo also caught up with Artem who was perhaps there to visit his son as Bella wasn’t in opposition to letting him see the baby. Despite her emotional attachment, Brie Bella was said to be deeply concerned for her sister & her son Matteo and she was the one to have encouraged Nikki Bella to file the divorce.