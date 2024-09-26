One of the top WWE female superstars of the modern generation, Alexa Bliss has been away from TV programming for a long time. Given the previous updates, she was supposed to make a return to the WWE in the late part of 2024 but in changed circumstances, chances are low that we will see her anytime soon.

While trying to be back in shape for in-ring competition in the post-maternity phase, Alexa Bliss has also been dealing with some minor issues with her newborn daughter in the recent past. But nothing stopped her from teasing multiple returns on social media while reacting to fans’ anticipations. However, with no creative reasons available for return, nothing is currently in store for her comeback story in the WWE.

WWE regime is in no hurry for Alexa Bliss’ TV return

Mike Johnson of PWInsider offered an update on the situation regarding Alexa Bliss as he wrote that she is not currently scheduled for any immediate return to the WWE, per the sources from the company. Johnson cited that one source noted that they did not expect her to return until after the holiday season.

This source further stated that the current regime of the WWE maximized everything they do, and hence there was no need to rush for anyone or any story on TV. It’s not clear what the timeframe noted by “holiday season” meant. The current belief is that Johnson was referring to the Thanksgiving-Christmas phase when it comes to Alexa Bliss’ potential return to WWE programming.

Alexa Bliss last stepped into the ring in January 2023 at the Royal Rumble in a match where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that she had been treated for skin cancer. She was cleared from the disease only days after she let everyone know about her condition and blamed it on her use of tanning beds earlier in her career.

Earlier, there have been discussions with Alexa Bliss possibly re-debuting as part of the new faction led by Bo Dallas in a tribute to his older brother, the late Bray Wyatt. However, Nikki Cross is the only female member of the group who was re-introduced.