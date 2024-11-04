Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella might be dealing with a persona crisis but that ain’t stopping her mainstream schedule from expanding. Already becoming a famous celebrity star in the TV and entertainment industry other than the professional wrestling circuit, the former WWE Divas Champion has now been announced for her next reality TV series appearance, the first since her divorce filing in the summer.

As announced through a report on NBCU, Nikki Bella has been revealed as a part of the newest series of The Traitors on Peacock. Produced by Studio Lambert, this show features contestants against one another to find out who is the traitor among them.

The former WWE Superstar is just one of the names among the 21 participants who will be seen on the show as participants. She joins celebs like Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, ex-WWE Superstar Gail Kim, and Bob The Drag Queen in this battle for a prize money of $250,000.

“The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000,” an official synopsis of The Traitors declared.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Won’t Get To Reconcile With Her Husband Amid Divorce Proceedings

Under the cover of darkness, Nikki Bella will join The Traitors season 3 to murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants win the overall elimination then they will share the prize fund. But if a Traitor or Traitors can sum up then they will steal all the money.

Nikki Bella boasts of having multiple reality TV series by her name

As mentioned above, Nikki Bella is no stranger when it comes to TV shows, especially reality TV series. Debuting with WWE’s Total Divas more than a decade ago, she alongside her twin sister Brie Bella also brags about having their own reality show named Total Bellas. Brie’s husband Bryan Danielson and their mother Cathy Bella have also been a regular attendee of the series.

Nikki Garcia has recently been in the news by getting involved in a legal battle with former husband Artem Chigvintsev. This came after Chingvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence on August 29. However, he wasn’t charged under any circumstances due to lack of evidence. As such, these two former couple’s marriage was also documented in a reality show named “Nikki Bella says I do.”