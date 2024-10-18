The court proceedings are continuing for the ongoing divorce filing between Nikki Bella and soon-to-be ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev in California. Amid the recent court orders, some speculations were heard regarding a possible reconciliation between the two. However, in a public statement, Artem has ruled out chances of the same.

On Tuesday, October 15, a judge in Napa County, California, ruled that Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella will jointly share the custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. This was a denial by the former WWE Superstar’s sole claim on the custody of Matteo, per the earlier reports.

Ex-WWE Star Steph De Lander Undergoes Successful Neck Fusion Surgery

Later in a statement given to PEOPLE, Artem Chigvintsev further denied reports that he wished to reconcile with Nikki Bella. He stated that the speculations of him wanting to get back together with his soon-to-be ex-wife are incorrect. His attorney Ilona Antonyan further added that Artem has had no communication with her since early October,

“The reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella “Just Asks For Her Privacy” Amid Divorce Situation With Artem

Nikki Bella previously wanted a restraining order against Artem

The latest court proceedings claim that Artem Chigvintsev has certainly gained the upper hand in the divorce case with Nikki Bella as fans continue to wonder how the future proceeding will favor the ex-WWE Divas Champion. Previously, she wanted the court to approve a restraining order against Artem due to him being the alleged aggressor from their physical confrontation that led to the latter’s arrest.

However, Chigvintsev’s attorney later provided a statement and claimed that he rather sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in the below statement, Artem might not have been arrested on that night if she had revealed the truth.

In the court filing, Artem further alleged that Nikki Bella verbally berated him and later threw their son’s shoes at him in the presence of their son. He also claimed his priority was protecting their son from her volatile behavior. As such, he was never proven to be the “primary aggressor” in this case and was also relieved of the allegations made against him.

The entire set of incidents occurred in light of Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic battery incident on August 29 following which a divorce claim was filed by Nikki Bella to the court.