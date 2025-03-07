Following the path carved by Becky Lynch, her country native, Lyra Valkyria is currently making a splash on the WWE Raw roster. Coming off a solid tenure on the NXT roster, the Irish woman took the least time in raking up some more success on Monday Night Raw starting from last year following Wrestlemania XL.

A year later, Lyra Valkyria is on the verge of making history by entering the biggest stage of them all as the first-ever history-making champion. There’s no update on the potential opponents that she might end up facing but the unknown circumstances do make her excited about the future.

On the March 3 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in one of the three title matches scheduled for the show. After walking out of the match against a powerhouse performer like Nile, the champion is certainly feeling the effect but she’s also ready for the future.

Speaking in an interview conducted by Cathy Kelley following Raw, Lyra Valkyria admitted that she’s not feeling physically well since facing the American Made star. Despite sporting a bad knee that Nile targeted throughout the match on Raw, the champion felt proud to still be standing as the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

“I still have a black eye under this makeup from Ivy last week, and my knee has felt better. But she tried her best to take me out [and] was unsuccessful.” Lyra Valkyria sounded seemingly ready for whatever WWE had planned for her.

“I’m still Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Ivy Nile is in the past, and I’m excited for whoever and whatever comes next.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Lyra Valkyria possibly entering Wrestlemania 41 as a first-time champion

On the January 13 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in a tournament finale to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She again defeated Kai in her first title defense on the February 24 episode of Raw before succeeding against Nile, this week.

That being said, if things remain positive for her, Lyra Valkyria may just be fortunate enough to walk into the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 41 as the first-ever women’s Intercontinental Champion. Time will tell if WWE will allow a young star like her to shine at the global event set in Las Vegas.