The ever-popular duo of Brie and Nikki Bella, namely The Bella Twins, have yet to make their official return on WWE programming. But they have recently hinted that they will be involved with the second edition of the all-women Evolution premium live event set for this summer. Plus, they will also feature in full force during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend.

Previously, the official Fanatics Events website added Nikki Bella, one-half of The Bella Twins, for her next appearance as a WWE Superstar for the WWE World event in Las Vegas on April 17th, as part of WrestleMania 41 week. It was noted that the former WWE Divas Champion will be there for autographs and photo ops like many of the active WWE Superstars alongside legendary names.

“I Have A Few Tricks Up My Sleeve,” Brie Bella On Joining Her Sister In 2025 WWE Return

Speaking on their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, the Bella Twins confirmed that they are headed to Las Vegas later this month and have loaded commitments lined up around the biggest wrestling weekend of the year. On their latest podcast episode, the two WWE Hall of Famers let us know they have extensive plans for the upcoming WrestleMania 41 weekend in Sin City.

WrestleMania Weekend schedule for The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins will attend WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas (April 18-21, 2025)

– They’ll record their podcast from SiriusXM studios at the Wynn Hotel on Friday (10 AM – 12 PM PST)

– WWE star Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart will join as a guest to discuss her new book

– Their first-ever live YouTube show will stream Saturday at 11 AM PST in partnership with Xfinity

Bonita Bonita Wine Appearances

– The Bella Twins’ wine brand will be available at multiple Las Vegas venues:

– Old Red (Friday night)

– Hooters (Saturday late afternoon)

– Flankers at Mandalay Bay (throughout the weekend)

“She’s Family. She’s A Sister,” Nikki Bella On Seeing WWE Star During 2025 Raw Return

During the podcast appearance, The Bella Twins also reflected on their current career aspects. Brie joked how she’s “out here grappling the grapes while Nikki’s looking grappling the girls.” This led Nikki to reference a potential “comeback” in a WWE ring. The duo also remembered only earning $500 a week in their early days in the circuit.

Also, The Bella Twins will be hosting an Instagram game for fans to vote on their favorite unscripted TV shows. This also led Total Divas to the conversation as the twins expressed interest in a potential reunion with the original cast. As such, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Natalya Neidhart from the cast will join them during the Wrestlemania weekend.