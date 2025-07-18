Rumors were up regarding WWE’s future of Nikki Bella following her participation in Evolution II in the battle royal. After reports claimed her to be the potential winner of the bout, Stephanie Vaquer picked up the win to book herself in a championship bout at Clash in Paris. Afterward, fans wondered if the elder Bella’s return in the WWE was just for one night at the PLE or not.

However, Nikki Bella was in attendance on the July 14 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and she defeated Chelsea Green in her first match on the flagship show of the WWE in 7 years. The returning star was able to fend off the heel antics at ringside by Green’s Secret Her-Vice members, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, before connecting with the Rack Attack 2.0 to secure the pin-fall win.

While speaking on the latest episode of the WWE Raw Recap podcast, Nikki Bella spoke about how the match came about after she picked up a beef with Chelsea Green. It started at the battle royal, where the heel trio targeted her and some other babyface roster members. Ultimately, it felt good for the veteran to eliminate all three of them.

Nikki Bella would move to Smackdown, chasing Chelsea Green

Progressing in the conversation, Nikki Bella further noted that her feud with Chelsea Green has just begun, and she won’t mind moving to Smackdown if she has to if the heel faction doesn’t come by Monday nights in due course. It was noted that the feud isn’t over, and the two could share the ring more in the coming weeks.

“It’s not over with Chelsea Green. I’m not ending a match with someone like that, she got lucky, still lost still but it’s just the beginning. I mean If she stops showing up here, well, I’m probably going to have to show up to SmackDown,” Nikki Bella continued.

“But knowing how you said how annoying they are, I’m sure they’re going to keep showing up to Raw. I mean, anywhere. I mean, I should actually probably get, I don’t know, she’ll probably end up showing up at a winery in Napa.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Elsewhere in the interview, Nikki Bella also spoke about almost hitting the original version of Rack Attack on Green during the bout, but then suddenly realized that this move was banned after she broke her neck while performing it in the past. She later rectified it to 2.0, but the move seemingly appeared to be a botched one.