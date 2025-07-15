Given WWE is expanding Summerslam, next month across two nights, they’d need more star power, and the card might just include Trish Stratus. Upon coming up short in her title match opportunity, this past Sunday night at Evolution, the crowd applauded the efforts shown by the WWE Hall of Famer, whose current run in the company isn’t seemingly over, as it appears.

At the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event, Trish Stratus received her first WWE Women’s Championship match in 19 years upon retiring at Unforgiven 2006 as then-champion by defeating Lita. However, she failed to win her 8th Women’s Title as Tiffany Stratton was able to pin her with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

According to Fightful Select, the loss doesn’t pull the curtain on the current run of Trish Stratus and her in-ring career isn’t certainly over. As per what the outlet has to offer, the legendary female talent is scheduled to wrestle one more match in WWE in 2025.

While the veteran performer didn’t win the match, she once again proved that she still has what it takes to go up against the newer generation stars even in her 50s. This is the reason that she ended up receiving a standing ovation from the crowd gathered at the venue of Evolution in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trish Stratus wants to continue WWE run for her 25th anniversary

During the Evolution post-show conference, Trish Stratus was also asked about people showing their appreciation, knowing that this could be her last performance in the ring. She noted that this is a similar thought that crosses her mind every time she goes out there, and that she feels blessed at being able to continue wrestling even after 225 years in her career.

“I have that thought, like, ‘Is this the last time?’ Like, it could be. And the WWE Universe has been so wonderful for me and so supportive. I just feel so blessed to be able to dip my toes into the waters of the current landscape, like how lucky I am,” Trish Stratus stated, keeping the option open for a future return.

Previously speaking on Notsam Wrestling, Trish Stratus also pointed out that it’s the 25th year with the WWE, which means the bygone Royal Rumble appearance and the bout against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution were all part of the bigger picture. As such, it’s only July and she’s keen on extending the celebratory run.