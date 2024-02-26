WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons Again Dealing With Injury After Recent Comeback

WWE NXT certainly doesn’t have any scarcity of talent, especially in the women’s division where Nikkita Lyons has long been touted to be a future cornerstone figure. At just 24 years old, her athleticism has captured the attention of fans and wrestling pundits but she’s not been able to gain momentums in her favor. Her journey in the WWE has mostly been marred by setbacks as she’s now been dealing with another one.

According to a report provided by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nikkita Lyons found herself sidelined from WWE television, once again due to injury. The specifics of the injury have not been disclosed by the source, which left her fanbase wondering about the severity of the injury and the expected timeline of her absence,

“Nikkita Lyons is injured again, just coming back from a injury.”

Nikkita Lyons is on an unfortunate streak on WWE NXT

‘The Lioness of the WWE’ found her way back to the WWE NXT brand after an extended hiatus that kept her out for the better part of 2023. Since making the return, she immediately entered a feud with Blair Davenport which resulted in a match during a December episode of NXT. She faced Davenport and ended up short of picking up a win. This also led to a major 391-day streak ending for the future star power of the WWE women’s division.

After the match, it was reported by Ringside News that this defeat marked Nikkita Lyons’ first singles loss in 391 days with the last one coming against Zoey Stark on the December 14, 2022 episode. It’s yet to be seen what WWE NXT bookings hold for the Lioness of the brand but the ongoing feud wasn’t over before the latter was ruled out of action.

After graduating high school in 2017, Faith Jeffries started training under Selina Majors and debuted for Women of Wrestling as ‘Faith the Lioness.’ In 2021, she attended a WWE tryout and went on to sign with the company that summer where Nikkita Lyons would be her in-ring name. She would make her debut on the New Year’s Eve edition of 205 Live in a loss to Amari Miller. Her actual NXT debut would come in February 2022 when she defeated Kayla Inlay (now Kiana James).