Sasha Banks Confirms Of “Absolutely Doing More” TV And Film After WWE Exit

Sasha Banks was a top female superstar in the WWE but that doesn’t mean that she was happy with her time and schedule in the company. She definitely needed more time with her family as well as in outside projects. This is one of the significant reasons why she finally decided to walk out of the company when Vince McMahon was still in control of the creative team.

The recent statements from Sasha Banks confirmed that she is primarily motivated by earning more money when it comes to taking wrestling bookings. That’s the reason her name has been changed to Mercedes Mone in the first place. Being the highest-paid NJPW Superstar, her appearances in the promotion remained high profile.

The ex-Sasha Banks had significantly boosted her real estate value, which should possibly lead her to grab more opportunities in the future from the mainstream industry. In recent times, she has ended up signing with the United Talent Agency and then she spoke with TMZ Sports about her upcoming outside projects.

While she didn’t specify any of her upcoming projects, Sasha Banks did reveal that she is “absolutely doing more” in the television and film industry in the future,

“I just signed with UTA. I just filmed a movie in October, in the middle of training in Mexico. So, I am doing so much. I am legit booked and busy and 2023 is just going to be the year of making money. I wish that upon everybody, I hope everybody has an amazing year of getting the bag and being a boss, banking on yourself. You have to be a CEO of your own life, so, let’s go get the bag together.”

So far, Sasha Banks starred as Koska Reeves in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”. Plus, she has made notable appearances on shows like “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” and “Barmageddon” in recent times.

Time and time again, Sasha Banks made it clear in the past that picking up more non-wrestling roles and signing up with UTA should be a big help for her. The former multi-time women’s champion will make her silver screen debut, starring in the action-thriller movie, “The Collective.” Besides she had also teased the launch of a makeup line and brand, later this year.