WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons To Start Training In The Ring Following ACL Tear

After entering the WWE NXT fray in 2021, Nikkita Lyons quickly established herself as one of the most popular stars on the brand. Being one of the natural babyface figures of the show she was touted to get bigger success in no time if not her career would be marred by injuries. After returning from an injury in early 2022, she again picked up a fatal injury in early 2023 and since then we have not seen her in action.

As seen on the January 24, 2023 episode of NXT, Nikkita Lyons was mysteriously taken out inside the notorious parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. The person behind the kayfabe attack is yet to be revealed while in reality, she has been dealing with a torn MCL which forced her to undergo surgery before entering the recovery process.

WWE NXT: Former Women’s Champion Returning To Action On October 10 Episode

Nikkita Lyons was written off NXT TV

It has been almost eight months since Nikkita Lyons was written off NXT television. Being very active on social media, she has kept fans updated about her injury with several posts. In the latest, The Lioness of NXT took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself, showing off her twerking skills and revealing that she will soon undergo training sessions for an in-ring return,

“mood bc she gets to start training in the ring again soon 😌 everyone I’ve seen do the #waterchallenge has KILLED IT 🔥 I wanted to try lolll 😆”

WWE NXT Bombshell To Play A Heel Upon Impending TV Return?

Nikkita Lyons could be having a feud with Zoey Stark after her return

After Nikkita Lyons was attacked at the WWE PC parking lot, Zoey Stark was supposed to be the person behind it. Zoey turned heel on The Lioness after the pair lost the NXT Women’s Championship match opportunity to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The general belief was that Zoey was the woman to do the heinous act to start a big feud on NXT but she was eventually sent to the main roster in mid-2023.

There’s no update on whether Nikkita Lyons will be main roster-bound immediately after her return to reengage in that speculated feud with Zoey Stark. The latter was involved in the program between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus acting as the latter’s ally. After losing to Lynch at Payback, Trish was removed from TV and no other big angles have taken place revolving around Zoey since then.