WWE NXT: Former Women’s Champion Returning To Action On October 10 Episode

Asuka is heading back to WWE NXT on a red alert situation set for next week as the brand goes to war with AEW Dynamite. On AEW President Tony Khan’s birthday, on what Khan is calling Title Tuesday, only one match has been announced for the show which is a big one. Adam Copeland, formerly known as WWE’s Edge will be making his in-ring AEW debut on the rare Tuesday edition of Dynamite against Luchasaurus.

To provide countermeasures and keep their viewership steady, WWE NXT has now added Asuka to the match card of the October 10 episode. She will be squaring off against Roxanne Perez in a first-time-ever matchup on that evening. WWE’s recent strategy of including main roster talents like Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch has paid off in a big way and that trend isn’t coming to an end, anytime soon.

WWE NXT: Asuka vs Roxanne Perez set for October 10

During the latest episode of WWE NXT, Kiana James cost Roxanne Perez an opportunity to become the new Number One-Contender for the Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat match against Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell. Perez was in the driver’s seat in the match by hitting Hartwell with Pop Rox before going for a pinfall.

But then Kiana James unexpectedly pulled her out of the ring before the referee could count the third count. Lyra won that match to secure a match against Becky Lynch at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. Then while speaking with McKenzie Mitchell later that night, James explained that she felt robbed of opportunities by Perez. She then informed that Perez would be her next target but first, she would have to defeat Asuka, next week.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT@WWEAsuka will be taking on @roxanne_wwe! But will the Empress of Tomorrow be the WWE Women's Champion by then? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JUOH7Di1p2 — WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2023

This will be Asuka’s first time in action in a WWE NXT ring since successfully defending the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Kairi Sane against Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox on October 30, 2019 episode. Her last singles outing happened at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III against current AEW star Athena (WWE’s Ember Moon).

WWE NXT October 10 Episode Match Card

– Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

– Cody Rhodes will deliver a major announcement

– Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez

– Becky Lynch is the NXT Women’s Champion and Dominik Mysterio is the North American Championship and they’ll appear, as well.

– WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will continue