NXT Battleground 2024: Date And Location Revealed For WWE PLE

NXT Battleground will reportedly return with its 2024 edition and it will also be the next premium live event outing from WWE’s third brand. Under the leadership of the legendary Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT has seen a lot of growth over the past couple of years, as more emphasis has been given to the in-ring action aspect of the developmental territory.

In light of this, WWE has unveiled the date for this year’s NXT Battleground premium live event. It’s officially been revealed that the NXT-exclusive Premium Live Event will take place in Savannah, Georgia, on May 26 at the Enmarket Arena. With WWE Raw scheduled for the next Monday night, a combo ticket for the two shows will also be released.

Top stars advertised for NXT Battleground 2024 appearance

The official schedule of NXT Battleground 2024 includes top NXT Superstars featuring llja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, Oba Femi, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Additional details for NXT Battleground tickets will be disclosed later. An excerpt of the announcement goes as follows,

“STAMFORD, Conn., January 26, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 21 live events as part of the company’s 2024 touring schedule. Tickets for each live event, including exclusive combo-only tickets for NXT Battleground and Monday Night Raw on Sunday, May 26, and Monday, May 27 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga., go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local.”

In recent times, each of the premium live events under the NXT banner was able to meet the expectations and it’s safe to assume that NXT Battleground 2024 will be no different when it comes to in-ring action and storyline progress. The compact build for the PLE is expected to go down once Wrestlemania season gets over.

WWE usually used to host an NXT PLE during the Wrestlemania weekends but things were altered last year with NXT Battleground 2023 Premium Live Event which returned on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The matches from that night are given below:

– NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Creed Brothers

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee

– North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate